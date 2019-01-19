Atiku Lands In Nigeria After US Trip

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has arrived Nigeria from his trip to the United States of America.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by this Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 3.15pm on Saturday was received by a horde of enthusiastic associates and supporters.

According to Ibe, “the trip to the United States by Atiku Abubakar is particularly significant because it provided an opportunity for the leading presidential candidate in the February 16 poll to take his message of getting Nigeria working again to Nigerians who are based in the United States and also to share his vision with investors and making a case to investors that Nigeria is the best destination for their capital.

“During his two-day visit to the United States, Atiku and his team that included the Director General of his campaign and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki had fruitful meetings with government and business leaders in the United States including members of Congress, officials of the State Department and US Chamber of Commerce.

“Those meeting centred around expanding the scope of Nigeria’s economy through foreign direct investment and creating more opportunities for jobs creation for Nigerians.

“Before Atiku departed for the United States on Thursday, his presidential campaign had visited many states of the country and he also met with members of the business community in Lagos on Wednesday to share his vision for a better Nigeria.”

Among dignitaries that received him at the airport are former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Senator Ben Obi, former governor of Cross River State and Director of Field Operations in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Liyel Imoke and Chief Tom Ikimi.

Atiku arrived Nigerian just in time to be part of the presidential debate scheduled to to place later on Saturday by 7pm Nigerian time.