2019 Elections: Inec Trains Staff On Fake News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has started a two-day workshop for its Public Affairs officers (POAs) on how to detect and counter fake news on election-related matters.

The training with the theme “Fake news, disinformation and Media Monitoring” was held in collaboration with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) on Friday in Abuja.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), INEC-FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said that the training would equip the officers on new strategies on how to handle fake news, which was a concern to the commission.

Bello said that the training would no doubt equip the officers to discharge their duties effectively as the commission prepares for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

“As you already know, the dissemination of fake news has very negative effects not just on elections but other areas of life and must, therefore, be identified and discountenanced.

“In particular, Inec is concerned with a situation where mischievous individuals post unofficial election results on the internet. This has the tendency of fomenting violence and mayhem resulting in the loss of precious lives and property.