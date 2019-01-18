Your Sins Are Forgiven Once You Join APC - Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has told opposition party members to join the APC so that their sins could be forgiven.

Oshiomhole made the statement at the APC rally in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Thursday while receiving some members of the Peoples Democratic Party into the APC during the rally.

He said, “We have some PDP defectors. They are, Henry Tenebe, Iluobe….Iluobe means I have done something wrong. Yes, once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven.”

Oshiomhole admonished the people to vote for the President and all the APC candidates at the polls.

Meanwhile, earlier at a rally in Warri, Delta State, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, vowed that his administration would continue to hunt those who stole public money and deal with them.

The President also assured the people of the Niger Delta that his administration, when re-elected, would give the region serious attention.

The President, who was received by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at the Warri Township Stadium, had earlier visited the palaces of Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Abe 1 and the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikonwoli.

Expressing his commitment to the anti-graft war, Buhari said if re-elected, he would continue to recover stolen funds.

“In the fight against corruption, I assure you that all those who have fraudulently enriched themselves when they were entrusted with public funds, we will eventually get them and deal with them. We are doing it, we will continue to do it and I assure you, we will not abuse your trust,” he stated.