A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to come for the presidential debate billed for Saturday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had noted that it is not compulsory for its presidential candidate (Buhari) to be in the debate if he has other avenues to talk to Nigerians.

However, Fayose on Friday said since the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar had gone to the US (APC had alleged that Atiku was barred from the country due to corruption charges), Buhari does not have any excuse to avoid the presidential debate.

In a tweet, Fayose who is factional head of the South West campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar said: “They challenged @atiku to travel to US, he is there now.

“We are challenging President Buhari to come and debate tomorrow, no excuse!”

In a related development, the Federal Government has said it will probe Atiku upon his return to the country.

According to the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, the probe is over his alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB