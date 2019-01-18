What Buhari Told Herdsmen After Visit To Presidential Villa

Herdsmen should live in harmony and mutual respect with farmers in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Buhari said this on Friday in Abuja at the Presidential Villa when he received the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

According to Buhari, his government is doing everything within its powers to tackle the recurrent farmers and herders clashes in the country.

“I appeal to all farmers and herders for restraint, mutual respect and tolerance for one another as people destined to live together in this great country,” Buhari told the herders.

“I appeal for patience and understanding as the administration works towards lasting solutions to these conflicts.”

He added that “Before the Benue and Taraba crises, I called the Minister of Agriculture and the Governor of Central Bank and asked them to work with the state governors on rediscovering the gazetted cattle routes, clear of farmlands that had made for peace during the First Republic.”

Also, he pledged that “Whatever it will take, I am determined to bring peace between farmers and herders.

“I urge you all to be patient and exercise restraint while we are working for an enduring solution.”