Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Wike's Aide

The police in Rivers State has said that the Special Adviser to the state Governor Nyesom Wike on Land and Survey, Anugbom Onuoha, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

In a statement in Port Harcourt the state capital on Thursday, the Spokesman of the command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that Onuoha, a Lawyer was kidnapped from a hotel in the Adah George area of Port Harcourt, Thursday night by armed men on military uniforms.

The command described the development as unfortunate and pledged to ensure he was released as soon as possible.

The statement said, “On January 18, 2019, at about 8:30 pm, unknown gunmen in military uniforms stormed a certain Hotel at Ada George road in Port Harcourt and kidnapped the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands & Survey, chief Anugbom Onuoha.

“This is unfortunate, and as a Command, we are touched by this development and will go all out to ensure his speedy and timely release.

“The state Commissioner of Police Musa Belel has given a marching order to all the Tactical Units, including the IGP Monitoring Unit to work round the clock and ensure that the victim is released in record time.

“Contacts have been made with Sister Security Agencies and other security stakeholders in this direction. The Command wishes to appeal to the members of the public, to avail us with useful information that can lead to his unconditional release.

“The public is hereby assured that there is no cause for alarm, as the already existing peace in the State will be sustained,” they said.