A red-coloured articulated vehicle Ibadan crushed two persons to death and injured seven others as a result of brake failure in the early hours of Friday.

Concise News gathered that the vehicle with no registration number was coming from Challenge Area to Molete roundabout at around 7:45 am

The articulated vehicle rammed into no fewer than six tricycles, two Micra cars and two 14 seater buses at Molete motor park.

One of the buses affected buses has the Registration number LUY 018 YT and that of Keke Napep was DDA 699 QQ while the number plates of other vehicles involved had been removed.

An eyewitness, Mr Muideen Ajisuwon, said he heard the motor boy of the articulated vehicle and the driver shouting that their vehicle had brake failure, which made people around to start running helter-skelter.

Ajisuwon said a woman selling vegetables and the driver of one of the tricycles were crushed to death while trying to escape.

The eyewitness said that among the seven injured was a female serving National Youth Service Corps member and a student who had his leg broken.