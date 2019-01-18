Tekno Dishes Out New Tune "Woman" (Audio)

Ace singer and songwriter and father of one, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly called Tekno has released his debut single for 2019, “Woman.”

This is coming after the singer announced his departure from his former record label MMMG to start up his own music label “Cartel.”

He subtly announced the move on Instagram where he shared the name of his label and captioned it “CEO”.

The singer in late 2018 suffered from an ailment which led to a damaged vocal box, hence, pleaded with Nigerians to prays for him.

In the newly released music, Tekno appreciates the place of a woman in the society and applauded their role in building a family.