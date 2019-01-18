Apprehended Teenager Plans To Sell Stolen Pant For N80k

The Anambra State Police Command said it arrested a teenager, Chinonye Okorie who reportedly stole a woman’s pant for the purpose of selling to a ritualist.

The spokesman for the Command SP Haruna Mohammed said in Awka that the 19-years-old suspect was apprehended on January, 11, at about 6:48am by Police detectives attached to Central Police Station (CPS).

Okorie, from Ogbaku in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State allegedly stole a female pant washed and spread on a rope at No. 21 Umuna Street Odoakpu, Onitsha in Anambra State with intent to sell for it to yet to be identified persons at the rate of Eighty thousand Naira (#80,000) for alleged ritual purpose.

The pant was recovered from the suspect as exhibit and effort are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice.

“The Command implores the general Public to be vigilant and report to the nearest Police Station any suspicious person or persons roaming around their vicinity for prompt action in order to avert this new trend of crime in the Society” said the PPRO.