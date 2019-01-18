The tech giant, Transsion Holdings, has launched premium news, and a content application called “Scooper” with a view to redefine content presentation.

The content application was launched in Lagos on Friday with Scooper’s Deputy Operations Manager, Jason Du, saying the app rewards readers for their time and effort.

According to Jason, the Scooper app curates news and other content in several categories to keep the readers up-to-date with happenings across the globe.

“Scooper aggregates content from diverse areas of interest. Scooper app users can explore up-to-date news in categories such as politics, lifestyle, sports, business, tech, human interest stories and opinion articles,” a statement from the company said.

“The app is also a great platform for fun videos, Gifs, quizzes, and other branded contents.”

Also speaking at the launch, Scooper’s Head of Marketing Communications (Nigeria), Nancy Nwachukwu, noted that the Scooper app can be downloaded on Google Play Store.

Nancy noted that the light-weight app which is a product of the Mobile Internet Centre of Transsion Holdings, has these features listed below for great user experience:

Personalized News Feed

Scooper Coins: Scooper has an exciting feature that allows users to earn coins by inviting new users using their unique referral code. The coins can be used to cash out items at the Prize Centre – a depot of several gift items.

Novels: Scooper boasts of several novels across categories such as science fiction, romance, mystery, thrillers and short stories.

Live Commentary : Scooper’s in-house commentators give readers a real-time account of selected football matches across major competitions around the world.

: Free Football Betting Tips: Scooper provides free football betting tips for lovers of the beautiful game

Scooper provides free football betting tips for lovers of the beautiful game Professional Generated Content (PGC): Users are sure to find authentic stories, well-written articles by professional writers

Multi-language : Scooper supports multi-language including Arabic and French

BuzzQA: This is a Q & A section around virtually every question

The speed of Update: News stories are refreshed in seconds

On his part, the firm’s Business Development Manager, Adedotun Adegbite, revealed that the company is opened for partnership with media outlets for content curation.

Adegbite said this will be both beneficial to the media outlets and the company in many ways.