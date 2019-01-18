Suspected political thugs have reportedly attacked the convoy of the wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday at Sarkin Sasa house in Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Concise News gathered that Titi Abubakar had arrived in the city two days ago to solicit support for her husband’s presidential bid.

According to reports, she had had a fruitful discussion with Sarkin Sasa and the Hausa community in the area when the hoodlums attacked her convoy.

Some of the supporters in the convoy were said to have been injured in the attack.

A chieftain of the PDP in the state, Bisi Olopoenia, confirmed this to journalists but said the party was investigating the attack on the harmless visitors.

He said there were insinuations that the attackers demanded money from the visitors and after they were allegedly given, some of them still went ahead to foment trouble.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Police Command has yet to respond to the news.