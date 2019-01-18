Chairman of the Atiku-Obi Campaign Council in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, has assured that South-East governors will support Atiku Abubakar.

He said this on Thursday, adding that, they could not afford to work against the interest of the Igbo in next month’s presidential election.

Obaze, who was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2017 in Anambra State, said it was the decision of the majority of the Igbo to vote for Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi.

He said if it became clear that the governors worked against the Atiku-Obi interest in the February 16 polls, it would have a devastating effect on the governors in their March 2 elections.

Obaze said, “If they don’t work hard and our party loses, there will be a backlash against them from Ndigbo after the election. Even if Buhari returns, there is no assurance that they will win their own elections.

“It will be inimical if they work against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s ticket.

“It’s not possible for them to do so. They won’t try it because it will be against them.

“As of today, I will tell you that we are all working together to achieve this project. The governors are with us. They don’t have any alternative.”