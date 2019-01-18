The upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Monday Tom as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate took the decision after consideration of the report of the Committee on INEC on the screening of the Tom for confirmation of appointment as a REC on Thursday.

Senator Suleiman Nazif who represents Bauchi North presented the report on the floor of the Senate during plenary.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary congratulated the Resident Electoral Commissioner on his appointment and asked him to ensure his best.

“I am glad that we are finally closing this chapter. This is very crucial at this point and if there are any issues regarding neutrality or independence, it is important that it is handled now as we are approaching the elections.

“All the Commissioners must do their best to ensure that we have a credible election. I just want to appeal that all parties involved allow this to go on smoothly and let them do their jobs,” Ekweremadu said.

The Deputy Senate President also thanked Senator Nazif and members of the committee for doing a good job.

Similarly, Chidi Izuwah was confirmed as Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Izuwah’s appointment was confirmed after the lawmakers considered the report of the Senate Committee on Works presented by Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South).

In his remarks, Senator Ekweremadu was hopeful that with the “deficit of infrastructure” in the country, the nomination would go a long way in ensuring that certain issues were addressed.

”We hope that this Commission lives up to our expectations. I wish him (Izuwah) the best and I wish him success,” he said.