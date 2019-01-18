PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar arrives U.S. Twitter

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday arrived in Washington DC, the capital of the United States.

The former vice-president, who was seen in the company of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time.

The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.

Photos of his arrival were shared on Twitter by PDP supporters.

Below are the first photos of Atiku in America:

