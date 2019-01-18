The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has published a list of members of its presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Zonal Presidential Campaign Councils, Presidential Campaign Committees, Directors and Technical Advisers of the Campaign.

National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, inaugurated members of the different committees on Friday at the Legacy House, at 10 am.

In a statement released on Friday, Secondus further informed that the zonal presidential campaign councils will be inaugurated at their respective geopolitical zones at a date and time as may be convenient to the respective zones.

The party chairman said all zonal vice chairmen are to serve as chairmen of the zonal presidential campaign councils of their respective geopolitical zones.