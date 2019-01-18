Oshiomhole Begs Buhari To Probe OBJ, PDP Over $16bn Power Project

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, appealed to Buhari to probe the $16bn spent on the National Integrated Power Project by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government of Olusegun Obasanjo.

Oshiomhole made the appeal to Buhari on Thursday at the APC campaign rally in Warri, Delta State.

He also told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the governorship candidate of the PDP, that his days were numbered as the APC candidate, Great Ogboru, would defeat him.

“Mr President, in your second term, I urge you with respect sir; you must fulfil the question which we have asked. After $16bn, you will ask, where is the light? Mr President, you have a duty to man and to God, to ensure that that question must be answered. It must be answered judiciously. It must be answered in the court of law and what people are entitled to know.”

On Atiku’s threat to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Oshiomhole warned the people of the South-South to stand firm with President Buhari as the PDP presidential candidate would sell the nation’s oil and gas reserve.

Also speaking, the immediate past governor of the state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, who is the Delta South senatorial candidate of the APC, said the APC would sweep the forthcoming elections in the state.

However, there was a drama at the APC rally when the President failed thrice to correctly call the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru, by his designation.

Recall that the President had on Wednesday, during the APC presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, made a mistake about the time he assumed office.

The president had told the party’s supporters at Confluence Stadium, Lokoja that he assumed office on May 19, 2015, instead of May 29.

On Thursday, Buhari made another gaffe at the rally in Warri.

When Buhari was to hand over the party’s flag to the state governorship candidate of the party, he called him the presidential candidate of the APC.

He said, “I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate.”

A man on the podium to his left corrected him, saying “gubernatorial”, but Buhari made another gaffe by saying “to our senatorial candidate.”

When the man corrected him, saying “gubernatorial” Buhari said “governortorial candidate.”