The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Washington, DC, the capital of United States of America, to participate in a business roundtable meeting. The former vice-president, who was seen in the company of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is scheduled to speak at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC on Friday, from 2:30 pm to 4 pm local time. The private roundtable, to be hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Africa Business Centre, is going to hold at 1615 H Street, NW 20062.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)has released the final list of Presidential, Senatorial and House of representatives candidates ahead of the upcoming general elections. The commission published the list on its official website on Thursday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that Nigeria had illegal financial outflows of $217.7bn in 38 years. This was revealed by the Ag. Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Wednesday in Abuja. According to Magu who was represented by the commission’s Acting Spokesman, Tony Orilade, the money left the country between 1970 and 2008.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he cannot prosecute a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal as there is no proof of fraud allegations. Babachir had allegedly siphoned funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast. The development had lead many calling for the prosecution of the former SGF. However, while speaking in an NTA interactive session on Wednesday, Buhari challenged anyone with evidence against Lawal to come forward.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the National Council of State will receive the proposed new National Minimum Wage on January 22. The former Anambra governor said work was still ongoing on the figure, frequency of review, those to be exempted and everything else about the bill before it would be ready for transmission to the National Assembly. Ngige disclosed this while speaking with State House correspondents after the National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has extended the restraining order against the continuation of the trial of the nation’s judicial officer, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to January 28. The court presided over by Justice Edward Maha gave the order on Thursday after a counsel representing the respondents informed the court that his client had not been served.

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and the Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, have dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force to court over attempts to arrest them. Both Fani-Kayode and Odumakin also asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the Department of State Services (DSS) from detaining them. The move comes barely 24 hours after the EFCC vowed to invite and possibly prosecute them for breaching the Cyber Crime Act.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will not have candidates for the National Assembly elections as the country goes to the polls next month. This was after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) effected the judgment of Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt by removing the logo of the APC and names of all its candidates for the National Assembly election from its documents in Rivers State.

The Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Segun Adewumi, has been impeached by members of the legislature. The lawmakers thereafter elected Olamiposi Omodara, who represents Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency I, as the new deputy speaker. Adewumi, who represents Ekiti West Constituency I, was removed by the lawmakers on Thursday in Ado Ekiti over allegations of gross misconduct.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the final list of candidates and political parties certified for the federal legislative elections. In Zamfara, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was, however, omitted from the list of parties that will partake in the elections. This implies that the three senatorial seats and seven House of Representatives seats which are currently being occupied by the APC in the state will be lost come February.

