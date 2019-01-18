French international Anthony Martial is close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United over a new five-year contract.

It marks a breakthrough in discussions, after the former Monaco forward rejected an offer in October.

United recently activated a year-long extension clause in Martial’s current contract to keep him tied to the club until 2020.

The 23-year-old has been in good form this season and is United’s joint-top scorer with nine goals in all competitions.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly willing to part with Martial last summer – but later said he wanted the forward to stay after an impressive run of form.

And the United hierarchy have always been determined to reach agreement on a long-term deal with a player who they made the world’s most expensive teenager when he was signed from Monaco in 2015.

Martial has continued to thrive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring in the new manager’s first game in charge at Cardiff – and also starting in subsequent victories over Bournemouth, Newcastle and Tottenham.