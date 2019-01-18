Arsenal and Chelsea will do battle in an English Premier League (EPL) game on Saturday with both teams fighting to make it to the Champions League.

The Blues are six points ahead of Arsenal in the league table with the Gunners desperately seeking to finish in a Champions League spot.

Last week, Arsenal lost 1 nil to West Ham in an EPL clash, denting their hopes of a top-four finish.

Arsenal have not been in the Champions League for the past two seasons with Unai Emery taking over from long-term manager Arsene Wenger after his 22-year spell in London.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Chelsea Team News Ahead London Derby

Chelsea will have striker Alvaro Morata in contention for the clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Spaniard has been nursing a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup match with Tottenham.

He did not play in the team’s last match against Newcastle despite being fit just as Gary Cahill ponders over a move to Fulham this January and could be left out of the squad.

Maurizio Sarri’s men will also not be without Cesc Fabregas who left for Monaco, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still nursing a back injury.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea: The Blues’ Probable Lineup

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, David Luis, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Eden Hazard, Willian

Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Arsenal Team News Ahead London Derby

Many fans are looking ahead to the game to know whether the Gunners’ boss, Emery, will feature German star, Mesut Ozil in the London derby.

Also, Rob Holding is out with a torn cruciate ligament, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss out with a shorter-term foot injury.

The Gunners do not have any suspension case as the epic clash inches closer.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Arsenals’ Probable Lineup

Leno, Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny, Bellerin, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Time For Game

The game will take place by 6:30 pm, Nigerian time.