Lagos International Airport Suffers Power Outage

Power Outage that lasted for Two hours on Thursday, hit The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The outage was said to have occurred when the company handling construction work at the airport accidentally tampered with some cables.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, told our correspondent that the light was restored after the agency’s engineers identified and rectified the faulty cable.

“The power outage was due to a faulty cable damaged during the ongoing construction at the airport. It has since been restored and no activities were disrupted,” Yakubu said.

A similar incident occurred at the MMIA on November 7, 2018, when electricity supply to parts of the international airport went off in the evening and was restored more than two hours later.

Stakeholders had urged the Federal Government to intervene in the power issue at the airport, which is the nation’s busiest, by providing independent power plants for not just at the Lagos airport but other viable airports across the country.

An aviation expert, Mr Herbert Odika, said recently that for better airport facilities, seamless travel experience and increased revenue; the government should allow airports in the country to generate their own electricity.