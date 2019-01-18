Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo said that the newly wedded singer and wife of Adekunle Gold, Simi is pregnant and her second Trimester.

Kemi made this known via her Instagram page, citing examples with Beyonce and Cardi B who donned a gold attire while they were both pregnant with their child.

Apparently, Simi also rocked the same outfit, which simply means she is literally telling us she is pregnant.

Kemi shared a photo on her IG and wrote, “Simi is literally telling us that she’s PREGNANT, something I told you first on Twitter when she tongue kissed Adekunle Silver on that concert stage.

See the cryptic message in the outfit #CardiB and #beyonce already rocked. I hear they even married sef. I feel sorry for that baby.

The combined voice of Simi and Adekunle will keep a baby up all night. Don’t ask me any JAMB questions, #ASUU strike is on #SimiGold’s official wedding picture. I gbadun the gold outfit and the baby in the second trimester.”