Harrysong Sets Pace For His 2019 Songs With "Journey"

Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong has released his first song for the new year, titled “Journey.”

In “Journey”, the singer speaks about Focus, Faith and consistency in reaching, hence, encouraging listeners never to give up in their diverse pursuit.

Harrysong who is known to be a Highlife singer took fans by surprise in setting a pace in the Country genre of music.

The “Aranbako” crooner is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013.