Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been voted England Men’s Player of the Year for the second year running.

Kane led England to a first FIFA World Cup semi-final in 28 years, becoming only the second Englishman to claim the Golden Boot with six goals.

The England captain also scored the decisive goal to send Gareth Southgate’s men to the inaugural Uefa Nations League finals this summer and found the net eight times in 12 appearances during 2018.

Kane said: “To be voted England’s best player for the second successive year is something I’m immensely proud of. After such a monumental year, this award has particular significance as it’s always an honour to be recognised by the people that count the most – the fans.

“However, it took a collective effort from my England team-mates, Gareth Southgate and his staff to achieve such a positive 2018 and we were backed by fantastic support both from the stands and back at home along the way.

“We don’t want 2018 to be our only high point so here’s to continued progression with Euro 2020 qualifying and the UEFA Nations League finals in 2019.”