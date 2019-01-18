Foundation To Freely Treat 1000 Women In 2019

The Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation has said 1000 women are being targeted in 2019 for free surgeries, following the record of 623 it did 2018.

The foundation’s Executive Director and Founder, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu made this known while addressing newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Olowojebutu, who is a surgeon and the Medical Director of a Lagos-based Hospital, Liberty Life Hospital, said, “We carried out 325 surgeries for fibroid and 105 for breast lumps.

“Also, 102 Cesarean section, 34 appendectomy and 57 ovarian cysts surgeries were done for free.

“We identified three major challenges that women in the rural areas are facing: they include superstitious beliefs about medical conditions, lack of access and inability to pay for healthcare services.

“These services are expensive; that is why out of passion, love and our own way of giving back to communities, we helped the women do their surgeries for free.“

According to him, there was an urgent need for more organisations, health institutions and health practitioners to continue educating people in order to change thought processes about false ideologies and beliefs.

“It is our responsibility as practitioners to educate the masses about their health and the appropriate place to go for treatment.

“Also, more organisations and well-meaning Nigerians need to support by helping people in the rural communities who cannot afford to pay for quality healthcare, “ he said.

Olowojebutu also urged people to make a conscious effort in 2019 to take responsibility for their health by exercising regularly, adopting proper eating habits and visiting the hospital, at least once a year.