The leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), should check their blood pressures, a former spokesman of the party, Timi Frank, has advised.

Timi said this on Thursday in a reaction to the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to the US.

Concise News understands that Atiku visited the US on Thursday in spite of claims by the APC that he is wanted in Donald Trump’s land.

While reacting to the development, Timi who was a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, urged members of the party to join the PDP.

“APC made it a campaign issue that Atiku can never step on American soil without being arrested,” Timi said.

“In fact, I have read so many APC supporters who vowed to vote for Atiku if he does. Now, I believe they can now deal with it.

“Obviously stunned by the reality, I advice those of you still in APC or supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid to have a change of mind now by joining the moving trains because the development has nailed the coffin of the APC’s propaganda.”

Atiku will be battling Buhari of the APC and other candidates ahead of the presidential elections in the country billed for February.