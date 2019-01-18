FFK Reacts As Buhari Calls Ogboru 'Presidential Candidate (Video)

A former Aviation Minister has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an “affliction” following the latter’s goof during a campaign rally on Thursday.

Buhari had goofed during the presidential campaign rally in Warri, Delta State as his called the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Great Ogboru the “Presidential candidate.”

Buhari made the error when he was handing over the party’s flag to Ogboru.

Instead of calling Ogboru the party’s governorship candidate, Buhari said: “I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate.”

One of the persons on the stage then corrected him, saying “gubernatorial,” but Buhari responded and said “governortorial candidate.”

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode took to Twitter to ask God to deliver Nigerians from the “affliction.”

“Can you believe this?” Fani-Kayode tweeted. ” May God deliver us of this terrible affliction.”

Concise News understands that Buhari had on Wednesday during a campaign rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, said he assumed office on May 19, 2015, instead of May 29.

“I’m very impressed at this very short notice…you turned out for so many hours standing in the sun to see us and to listen to us,” Buhari had said.

“I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since came in 19th of May, 2015.”