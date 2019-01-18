A Medical Officer at Central Hospital, Ughelli, Delta State, Dr Ovo Ogbinaka, has advised Nigerians with cases of sleep deprivation to seek early treatment to avoid complications.

Ogbinaka gave the advice in an interview with the reporters in Benin City on Thursday.

He said that such complications could be avoided with the application of appropriate medical care, sleeping well and regular check-up.

He said: “Sleep deprivation can also result in an increased risk of new and advanced respiratory diseases; a lack of sleep can affect body weight.

“Sleep deprivation also causes the release of insulin, which leads to increased fat storage and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

“It’s thought that sleeping fewer than six hours a night could be linked to increased blood pressure.

“One possible, treatable cause of your lack of sleep contributing to high blood pressure is obstructive sleep apnea,’’ Ogbinaka explained.

He listed yawning, moodiness, fatigue, irritability, depression, mood difficulty, learning new concepts, forgetfulness, inability to concentrate or a ‘fuzzy’ head and reduced sex drive as symptoms of sleep deprivation.

He said sleep deprivation occurred when someone would not sleep for a required number of hours on a daily basis.

Concise News reports that the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) 2015 recommendations for appropriate sleep duration for specific age groups are:

Newborns (0 to 3 months): 14 to 17 hours each day.

Infants (4 to 11 months): 12 to 15 hours.

Toddlers (1 to 2 years): 11 to 14 hours.

Preschoolers (3 to 5 years): 10 to 13 hours.

School-age children (6 to 13 years): 9 to 11 hours.

Teenagers (14 to 17 years): 8 to 10 hours

Adults (18 to 64 years): 7 to 9 hours.

Older adults (over 65 years): 7 to 8 hours.