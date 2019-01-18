EPL: Unai Emery Speaks On Ozil Leaving Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has said he is thinking about how Mesut Ozil will help the Gunners in the Premier League this term.

Ozil has been rumored to be heading out of the Emirates Stadium following some altercations with Emery recently.

He has not featured for the North London side since their 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on December 26.

But Emery has said he has not given any thought to the German star leaving the London team.

“I am not thinking about that. I am thinking how he can help us,” the coach said.

“He helps us sometimes this year with good performances and other moments with not good performances like another player.

“Other moments he has had injuries and has not been ok to play the matches. Now after these two weeks working with normality maybe this Saturday can be ok for us.

“I like to create the same spirit for all. Every player gets and gives us consistent work at consistent moments.”

He admitted that: “It’s not easy. Sometimes you are better. Sometimes you are worse. With every player I am working and thinking about that the same.

“The most important for me is how he can help us with being consistent and also when they are okay to train every day and play matches.

“Now he is training with consistent work during the last two weeks. He can be [available].”