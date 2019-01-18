EPL: Robertson Deal Excites Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Andy Robertson’s contract extension is a “good sign” for Liverpool as he looks to build a squad “for the future”.

Robertson became the latest player to commit his future to Liverpool after agreeing to a new deal on Thursday which ties him to the club until the summer of 2024, according to Sky sources.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the most highly-rated defenders in the Premier League since signing from Hull for £8m in 2017, and Klopp says the Scotland international is a valued member of his young dressing room.

He said: “I am very happy about it, it is really cool. It is a very special story with Robbo. I still love his improvement – his development has been outstanding.

“Nobody could expect it but we were hoping for it. It is nice to have this boy around. He is not only a fantastic player but an even better person.

“I have improved my Scottish a little with him which helps with all my conversations with Kenny Dalglish!”

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez have all agreed new contracts at Anfield within the last 12 months and Klopp believes he has a squad capable of challenging for honours for years to come.

“In general it is always a good sign for a club when you have the opportunity to extend contracts early,” he said.

“This team, if we can keep these boys together, it is a very good age group. We are really in the middle of their development so this is good news for Liverpool.

“There are 17, 18 players plus the really young boys, it is a squad for the future.”