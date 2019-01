2017 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, winner, Efe has released a new song which he titled “Far Away”

No doubt, the ex-BBNaija has levelled up in his musical game after he got severely tongue lashed for his previous songs.

There seems to be an improvement with ”Far Away” produced by fast rising producer, Kayce, and it is a follow up to his previous single – “6 Pack“.