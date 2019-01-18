Davido Music World Allstars have kicked off 2019 with a smashing hot single titled “Bum Bum” featuring the C.E.O, Davido rave of the moment, Zlatan.

Nigeria’s pop star, Davido jumps heavily on this potential club banger and the Zanku lord, Zlatan finishes it off with his street vibe and smashing touches.

He made the release on the music known through his Instagram social media, uploading the graphic design of the song with the caption, “Now Out”

“Bum Bum” is produced by the street hitmaker Rexxie.