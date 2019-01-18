Court Grants Bail To Senator Dino Melaye Of Kogi State

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

The presiding judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, granted Dino Melaye bail on health ground as he cannot be arraigned on the stretcher or on his hospital bed.

Dino was told to bring three sureties, one of which must be a clerk of the National Assembly.

For the other two sureties, they must be owners of properties within the Abuja metropolis.

Concise News understands that an Abuja high court sitting in Maitama on Thursday, told the police to show why they have detained Senator Dino.

The lawmaker is accused of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide.

He surrendered to the police on January 4, after an eight-day siege on his Abuja home.

He was admitted at the police hospital, Abuja before being taken to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) headquarters.