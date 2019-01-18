Cleric Advises Buhari To Remove Cabal In His Govt.

Pastor of Gospel Faith Mission International, Bariga, Taiwo Olaiya, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to eradicate cabals in his government.

Olaiya said this on Thursday during a seven-day programme of the church tagged, “The Seven Spirits of God.”

The district pastor admonished political parties to shun violence and not approach the election as a do-or-die affair.

“He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to protect his integrity and remove the cabal in his government, who may tarnish his reputation.

“He called on Nigerians to exercise their franchise as citizens and refuse to sell their votes.

“The regional pastor, Udofa, said as the elections drew close, Christians must not be afraid. He said they should get their PVCs and vote while praying for a government that fears and honours God,” He said.