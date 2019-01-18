The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reiterated that Igbos will not take part in any elections in Nigeria until there is a referendum for Biafra.

Kanu is leading a separatist movement; wanting an independent state of Biafra for Igbos and some parts of the

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reiterated that Igbos will not take part in any elections in Nigeria until there is a referendum for Biafra.

He has been in exile in Israel following the operation Python Dance in the South-east.

In a broadcast late last year, Kanu has said members of his group and Igbos will not take part in the forthcoming elections until the federal government organizes a referendum to decide whether Igbos will stay as part of the country.

And in a tweet on Thursday, Kanu restated his stand on the boycott of all elections in the country until a referendum is organized.

“As stated in my last broadcast,” he tweeted. “Okezie Ikpazu, Dave Umahi and all supporters of Operation Python Dance must leave office.

“We Biafrans will continue to boycott every general election until a referendum is conducted.”

As stated in my last broadcast,

Okezie Ikpazu, Dave Umahi and all supporters of Operation Python Dance must leave office. We Biafrans will continue to boycott every general election until referendum is conducted.#Boycott2019Electionhttps://t.co/G3GcVAchnQ — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) January 17, 2019

According to him, some governors in the Southeast, however, needs to be voted out during the forthcoming elections.

“Dave Umahi & his fellow quislings are the first to host Fulani army to occupy Biafraland for Python Dance III,” Kanu had said.

“These Fulani slaves never called the Army when Fulani herdsmen attacked Nimbo & others. Igbo govs are more interested to serve Fulani than their people, time will tell.”