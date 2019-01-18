Atiku’s Appoints RMD, Jim Iyke, Sani Danja, Others

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has set up various standing committees comprising over 2,000 members.

The announcement was made by the Office of the Special Adviser, Youths And Support Groups to the former Vice President.

The list contains some names of prominent Nollywood actors, including Jim Iyke, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kannywood Superstar, Sani Danja.

Also, the son of a former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, made the list of 2000 appointees into Standby Committee.

The statement said, “Atiku has made an announcement of the appointment of several seasoned individuals and Support Groups with experience, exposure and expertise, in line with its goals and objectives to ensuring the total victory of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar Gcon, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2019 elections.

“These appointments which are broadbased and national in outlook, represent a determined effort to engaging the very best and efficient hands in the effort of mass mobilization and community outreach.”