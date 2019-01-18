The Peoples Democratic Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be questioned on his return from the U.S. over his alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB, the Federal Government has said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the allegation in Abuja on Friday, saying that the former Vice-President benefited from N156 million ‘slush funds.’

The Minister told State House correspondents that the money was through the Claremont Management Services Account on 13th January, 2009.

The minister spoke while reacting to Abubakar’s visit to the United States of America, saying that the visit did not mean that he was free of corruption issues.

Mohammed also said the government was not bothered that Abubakar visited the US.

In a related development, you will recall that the US chapter of APC on Friday said the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, does not absolve him of corruption.

The US chapter claimed that Atiku’s entry and presence in the USA is a mockery of President Bush Presidential Proclamation 7750 which affirms the denial of US visa to foreign officials involved with corruption and other supporting legislation by the congress.

Concise News understands that Atiku on Thursday visited the US following reports that he is wanted in Donald Trump’s country over corruption allegations.

Atiku alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki last night arrived Washington DC, where they met with some congressmen.