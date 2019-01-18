The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has rubbished the allegations regarding his involvement in the collapse of Bank PHB.

The former vice-president made this known in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Phrank Shaibu on Friday.

Concise News had earlier reported that Federal Government had said that the PDP presidential candidate would be questioned on his return from the U.S. over his alleged role in the collapse of former Bank PHB.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the allegation in Abuja on Friday, saying that the former Vice-President benefited from N156 million ‘slush funds.

The Minister told State House correspondents that the money was through the Claremont Management Services Account on 13th January, 2009.

Atiku vehemently dismissed all allegations by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed that he has a case to answer over the collapse of Platinum Habib Bank (Bank PHB).

He also spoke about his visit to the United States, saying, “Federal Government should bury its head in shame having failed to stop me from travelling to the US”.

He said it was shameful that the governing APC took it upon itself to call on the authorities of another country not to grant a private citizen entry visa, which ordinarily should not be its business.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed had at the hint of the US granting Atiku visa last year, cautioned the Americans not to contemplate the gesture as it might give the impression that the foreign power is supportive of the opposition party’s candidate.

But Atiku who arrived in the US on Thursday said the APC was jittery knowing that “its government has failed”, stressing that “Buhari’s days as president of Nigeria were numbered, which explains why members of the ruling party have been running from pillar to post”.

He challenged the Federal Government to either prove his alleged corrupt activities or forever remain quiet.

“It is disgusting to continue to spin allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office. Isn’t it a shame that the ruling party whose National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole only yesterday gave official confirmation to the general belief that, even if Lawrence Anini becomes an APC member today, Buhari will forgive and consecrate him can turn around to accuse me of corruption today?

“They just suddenly woke up to the reality that, their lies about Atiku being corrupt can no longer hold? I challenge the federal government to come up with evidence that I benefitted from N156 million slush funds through Claremont Management Services Account on 13th January 2009 as well as the collapse of Bank PHB as they have alleged. It is instructive to note that, the same BankPHB is now Keystone bank Which was said to have been acquired Buhari’s cronies through AMCON last year.”Atiku said.

Atiku said it was a “mark of the idleness of the folks in charge of the APC that they resorted to lobbying the US to deny him a visa when they should be busy strategizing on how to save their party from an imminent defeat.

“I am shocked that the minders of the governing APC can be lobbying the US to deny me a visa when no other party is in a bigger mess than the APC following the confusion arising from its unprecedented record of non-performance,” the statement said.

The statement said three and a half years into the Buhari administration, no appreciable progress has been made in any sector, whether in the area of the economy, infrastructure, health, education, security or employment.

“The prevailing situation in the country is due to the lack of initiative of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) , which has in turn robbed the party of the wisdom needed to tackle the massive unemployment level and mindless violence, including kidnapping, armed robbery, killings by herdsmen that are ravaging the country,” Atiku claimed.

He said Nigerians are sick and tired of hearing the same promises of job creation and employment generation without anything to show.

”Never in the history of Nigeria have the people being subjected to the kind of unemployment level that the country is now witnessing under the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is indeed a double tragedy that a government that cannot even provide for the people is also unable to ensure their security. Having failed woefully, it is time for the Buhari led administration and APC governments at all levels to be kicked out through the forthcoming general elections,” Atiku said.