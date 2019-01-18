A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has told the Buhari Campaign Organization spokesman, Festus Keyamo to hide his “head in shame.”

Omokri made the statement in a reaction to the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the US.

Keyamo had dared Atiku to visit the US over allegations of corruption.

”Rather than respect the feelings of Nigerians by offering clear-cut responses to straight-forward allegations of tax-evasion, grand corruption in and out of office, impending sealed indictment waiting for him in the US, Atiku Abubakar has decided to drag the world down with him as he goes down in a blaze of infamy,” Keyamo had said.

“He has decided to go wild with wild, unsubstantiated allegations against the President and Vice President.”

However, Atiku and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki last night arrived Washington DC, where they met with some congressmen.

While speaking on the development, Omokri tweeted that: “Atiku’s US Congress visit is a direct blow to @fkeyamo, who lied that the US Senate is hunting @Atiku.

“Yet, that very institution is celebrating Atiku today. If Keyamo had shame, he would hide his head in shame.

“But Keyamo has no shame. Stephanie Otobo proved that #AtikuInAmerica.”