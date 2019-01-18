Atiku Accuses Buhari Of Fighting Opposition, Not Corruption

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the President, Muhammadu Buhari of fighting the opposition, not corruption.

He said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, recalling how the president kept mum over the alleged taking of a bribe by Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje

Atiku said it was rather shocking that Buhari had not condemned the action of the viral video that exposed Ganduje’s transaction with a contractor.

The President, at a town hall meeting anchored by a journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, on the Nigerian Television Authority, on Wednesday, spoke on the allegations against Ganduje and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Babachir Lawal.

When asked to comment on the allegation against Ganduje, Buhari had said, “The state assembly is investigating and they have the mandate to deal with it and they have also gone to court, so I decided not to talk about it.

The President, who admitted he had seen the videos, asked, “Does Ganduje have to take the money himself? The system has given me some relief, it is in the court and the Assembly.”

On Lawal, the President challenged anybody with evidence against the ex-SGF to provide it.

In reacting to this, Atiku said, “This partiality of the President is most disturbing, as it is proved positive that he is fighting the opposition and not corruption. Perhaps this is why Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perception Index has established that Nigeria is more corrupt today, under President Buhari, than before he was sworn in on May 29, 2015 (and not May 19, 2015, as he claimed in Kogi).

“Quite strangely, President Buhari, however, did not allow Ganduje’s pending court case stop him from praising his crony, the Kano governor when he went to Paris in November of last year.

“Even further damaging was the President’s defence of another of his cronies, Babachir Lawal, whom he said could not be charged because of a lack of evidence. We are embarrassed by the President that he could make such a public faux pas.”