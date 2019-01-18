Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal in an English Premier League (EPL) clash on Saturday will end 2-1 in favour of the Blues, according to a former Liverpool star, Michael Owen.

The Blues will be away to Arsenal in the London derby with Maurizio Sarri’s men six points ahead of the Gunners.

Both teams are aiming to win the game as the race for the Champions League heats up in England.

Speaking ahead of the tie at the Emirates Stadium, Owen admitted that Unai Emery’s men have a great home run against London teams.

He has, however, ruled out a win for the North London side in the clash over the weekend.

“Arsenal have won just one of their last 14 league games against Chelsea although it should be noted that the Gunners have a good recent home Premier League record in London derbies – unbeaten in their last 12 at the Emirates,” Owen said.

“Gunners keeper Bernd Leno has only kept one clean sheet in his first 15 Premier League starts.

“I would be surprised if the hosts kept their north London rivals at arm’s length given the Blues have won their last three away Premier League games.

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard might be the difference. Prediction is Chelsea 2 and Arsenal 1.”