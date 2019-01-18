Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Higuian To Miss Clash, Undergoes Medical

Argentina star, Gonzalo Higuain, is set for his medicals on Friday with Chelsea but will miss the Blues’ Premier League (EPL) encounter with Arsenal.

Arsenal will take on Maurizio Sarri’s men in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Higuain on Thursday agreed to join Chelsea on a six-month loan with an option to buy set at €36million.

The forward will earn a €9million-a-year with Premier League giants and his loan deal could be extended, also.

Concise News understands that Nicolas, the brother, and agent of Gonzalo, arrived London from Argentina on Friday.

The Blues will complete the signing of the player on Saturday but will not play in the game.

This is because the deadline for registration of players for this weekend’s games has elapsed.