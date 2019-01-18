The burial activities of the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) will start on Sunday with a Service of Songs.

Badeh was murdered late last year by some unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Keffi road while he was returning from his farm.

The burial schedule released on Friday by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim.

According to the statement, the Service of Songs will hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base Protestant Church in Abuja.

This will be followed by a church service at the same venue on Wednesday next week.

Badeh will then be buried in the afternoon at the National Military Cemetery in the nation’s capital.

Concise News had reported that some persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the former Chief of Staff.