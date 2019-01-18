The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State on Thursday suspended Governor Rochas Okorocha from the party.

According to the leadership of the party in the state, the governor was suspended for “gross anti-party activities.”

The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, made these known while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday.

Nlemigbo said: “A letter by the Imo State chapter of the APC signed by the chairman conveyed the suspension to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole. We regretted that Okorocha who is the party’s candidate for Imo West Senatorial District has vowed to undermine the APC and its electoral interest.”

Concise News had reported that Okorocha was summoned by a disciplinary committee set up by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Okorocha and six others were invited to appear before the committee in Owerri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Others invited are the APC candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Emma Ojinere; House of Representatives candidate for Ezinihitte Mbaise/Ahiazu Mbaise Federal Constituency, Raphael Igbokwe; Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency’s candidate, Chike Okafor; Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ugonna Ozuruigbo; Eddy Iheanacho; and a governorship aspirant, Obinna Mbata.

The committee, in the invitation letter signed by the chairman, Matthew Omegara; and secretary, Kevin Ugwu, said the party chiefs were invited for various anti-party activities.

According to the letter, the committee would take decisions on what it described as their ugly activities after their investigations at the APC secretariat/campaign office in Owerri between January 16 and 17, 2019.

The letter indicated that the affected persons would answer questions on allegations ranging from participating in anti-party activities to bringing the party to disrepute and ridicule.

They were also accused of factionalising the party in the state, among other allegations.