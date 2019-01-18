2019 Elections: Omokri Lists 'Project' Buhari Initiated, Started, Completed

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the only project President Muhammadu Buhari initiated, started and completed in the invention the word “governortorial candidate.”

Buhari had during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential rally in Warri, Delta State, described the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Great Ogboru, as “governortorial candidate.”

It is no longer accurate to say that President @MBuhari has not initiated, started and completed any project in 4 years. At least that fact turned to a lie yesterday in Warri. Buhari achieved the invention of a new word by calling Ogboru a “GOVERNORTORIAL candidate” #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 18, 2019

Concise News understands that Omokri had in 2018, challenged Nigerians to list any project initiated, started and completed by the President Buhari administration since inception.