The All Progressive Congress (APC), US chapter, has said the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, does not absolve him of corruption.

Concise News understands that Atiku on Thursday visited the US following reports that he is wanted in Donald Trump’s country over corruption allegations.

However, a statement by the Chairman of the APC, the US chapter, noted that Atiku has a questionable character.

According to the statement, “the questionable character of the individual does not evaporate because he has stepped on the soil of America.

“A thief remains a thief no matter where he or she visits. Obviously, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has every reason to have kept off the USA given the cloak of corruption he is wearing.

“After a long spell of noticeable absence and factual concerns about Alhaji Abubakur Atiku’s antecedents in the USA arising from his dealings with former Congressman William Jefferson of Louisiana, who was convicted and served a jail term on account of bribery resulting from a telecommunication transaction in Nigeria, Atiku is now here again in the US.”

It added that “Certainly, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku‘s entry and presence in the USA is a mockery of President Bush Presidential Proclamation 7750 which affirms the denial of US visa to foreign officials involved with corruption and other supporting legislations by the congress.

“APC-USA believes that Alhajl Abubakar Atiku should be held accountable for his involvement m money laundering.”