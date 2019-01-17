Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has admitted to a fan who noticed a difference in her Ten years challenge that she did a breast surgery.

Concise News understands that ever since the mother of attained stardom, her bosom was naturally flat but over the years, a miracle seems to have taken place.

The boobs suddenly became attractive and firm despite the fact that it had been tirelessly sucked by her child, Andre.

Concerned fans who saw a discrepancy between the nature of the breasts in the first and second pictures raised alarm and she was forced to clear the air honestly.

Responding to one Diamond Nancy who asked; “Why was your breast flat 10 years ago and is firm now??” she said “Surgery girl, money is good. We bless God”

The actress had in 2018 revealed she was going for another surgery through her Instagram, following her first plastic surgery sometime in 2017.

Sharing a photo with her surgeon, the same photo she shared when she first announced that she went under the knife, she captioned it, “How horrible am I for wanting more?”

See image used for her Ten years challenge: