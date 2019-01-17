Singers Adekunle Gold and Simi are reportedly set to release a joint album.

Talent manager, Bizzle Osikoya, was said to have hinted of a potential collaboration between the pair in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Osikoya shared an image that jointly credited both artistes on a pre-order project.

“Joint album coming through there,” he was said to have captioned the post.

The post in question may have been taken down by the talent manager as it was no longer available on his Twitter feed when TheCable Lifestyle checked.

The singers, who recently got married at a private wedding ceremony, have worked together on a number of singles off their individual projects.

Simi’s ‘Simisola’, released in 2017, earned her both commercial and critical acclaim while Adekunle Gold’s 2018 sophomore album, ‘About 30’, showcased his growth and maturity as an alternative singer.