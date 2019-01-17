Real Madrid’s third-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has completed move to Leeds United, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Casilla has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer, with Keylor Navas already at the club.

After coming through the ranks at Real, Casilla spent eight years at Espanyol before returning to his former team in 2015.

Leeds, currently coached by Argentina’s Marcelo Bielsa, are four points clear at the top of the Championship table.

A Real Madrid statement read: “Real Madrid and Leeds United have agreed to the transfer of the player Kiko Casilla.”

A statement from Leeds read, “The experienced 32-year-old goalkeeper has signed for four and a half years until the summer of 2023.”