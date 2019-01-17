Read 'Promise' Lyrics, Adekunle Gold, Simi's First Song After Union

The newly wedded couple and award-winning Nigerian singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi have ravaged the social media with their new Tune “Promise”

The music which is dedicated to that of sincere love and forever promises comes with words that keep the fire in a relationship burning.

Concise News Entertainment desk has put together the Lyrics of the magical love song coming from the stables of the duo, Adekunle Gold and Simi.

[Verse 1 – Adekunle Gold]

If I lose it all

Will you still be there for me?

If I no get money o

Will you still be loving me?

If you knew my weakness

Will you stand by me?

Ti wan banba mi je o sho ma shey kpe leyin mi?

(Will you be my baby? I will be your lover)

[Chorus – Adekunle Gold]

So Promise me

You’ll grow old with me

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

And ride with me till the sun goes down yea yea

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

Promise me

You’ll grow old with me

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

And ride with me till the sun goes down yea yea

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

[Verse 2 – Simi]

Baby when you’ cold o, I can be your fire

My love na forever, I no go fit retire

If I call your name, baby mi, will you answer?

(I will answer you baby, temi, shogbon?)

Mofe mi mo meji, will you be the father?

(Will you be my baby daddy? I will be lover)

[Chorus – Simi]

Promise me

You’ll grow old with me

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

And ride with me till the sun goes down yea yea

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

Promise me

You’ll grow old with me

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

And ride with me till the sun goes down yea yea

Oh oh oh uh oh oh

[Outro]

I promise you, I will never give up on us

And I’ll ride with you till one hundred and forty four