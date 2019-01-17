Welsh international Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Italian giants Juventus from Arsenal in the summer.

The midfielder completed his Juventus medical over the weekend, and according to reports the move will be made official in February.

Ramsey has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement this month with clubs outside England permitted to sign Premier League players in the final six months of their contracts.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 28-year-old but Juventus have remained his first choice, according to Sky sources.

Ramsey would be leaving the Emirates next summer, after he was told in person why he would not be offered a new deal.

The Wales international joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and has scored 53 goals in his 253 Premier League games.

He is now poised to join Cristiano Ronaldo at one of Europe’s most powerful clubs.

Juventus are nine points clear at the top of Serie A as they chase an eighth successive title.